TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light and dimmer switches see first discounts from $20

Just yesterday, TP-Link launched its very first smart light switches imbued with Matter support, and now your first chances to save have arrived. Starting off, the new Tapo Matter Dimmer Switch sells for $22.99 after the on-page coupon has clipped at Amazon. With free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, today’s offer lands with $5 in savings from the usual $28 going rate. It’s the only discount so far and a new all-time low, too. One of the first smart devices from TP-Link to ship with Matter support right out of the box, its new Tapo Dimmer Switch packs all of the perks you’d expect from the latest smart home standard. It’ll sync with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri from the get-go, with the ability to automate overhead lights without swapping out every bulb. There’s also scheduling features to go alongside automation support, with the real highlight being the dimming tech that helps you set the mood from your smartphone, voice assistant, or right from the dimmer switch itself. Dive into our launch coverage from yesterday for a closer look at what to expect and then head below for more.

Also joining TP-Link’s roster of Matter-enabled smart home gear, it’s standard Smart Light Switch offers much of the same tech above in a more affordable package. Dropping from the usual $25 going rate with the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands at $19.99 after the $5 discount applies. This is a new all-time low, too. Another new Matter-enabled solution, you’re largely getting all of the same features as we noted above. The big difference is ditching the dimming capabilities in order to save $3.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week begins now that Monday is here, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

More on the TP-Link Matter Smart Switches:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter also allows you to control devices via multiple smart home systems at the same time through its Multi-Admin feature.

