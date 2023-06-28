LEGO reveals new 2,099-piece Amazing Spider-Man Art set launching on August 1

LEGO today is launching the latest addition to its collection of Art creations. Taking a page out of Marvel comic books, the company is tapping into the hottest hero around these days for its latest creation. The new Amazing Spider-Man Art set (31209) refreshes the typical mosaic builds we’ve seen in the past with a more three-dimensional build that has everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood hero climbing out of the frame.

LEGO reveals new Amazing Spider-Man Art set

The LEGO Art theme has been going through something of an evolution throughout 2023, trying to grow beyond the original mosaics that the theme first debuted with a few years back. Still very much meant to be hung up on your wall, the new Amazing Spider-Man set still doubles as a piece of home decor – just with a twist.

The new 2,099-piece set largely arrives in a similar form factor as previous kits. It has a brick-built frame, which is filled with a LEGO rendition of the red and blue hero. But that’s where a lot of the similarities end. This time around, the build has far more layers than before. While the original LEGO Art sets were entirely flat and comprised of multi-colored studs, the new Spider-Man version leaps out of the brick-built canvas.

Set number 32109 doesn’t fully deliver the kind of 3D Spider-Man you’d expect from a full set, but adds just enough dimension into the Art kit to be a bit more exciting. The web slinger quite literally is crawling out of the frame, with some web details in the background and a lovely technique that pulls off the iconic comic book Ben Day dots so well. There are also 15 spiders in the picture to represent issue number 15 of Amazing Fantasy in which Spider-Man first appeared in August 1962. Then in the bottom righthand corner, you’ll find a logo for the Amazing Spider-Man to round out the set. The final build ends up measuring up to 21 inches high and 16 inches wide.

Joining the LEGO Art gallery on August 1, you’ll only have to wait just over a month to bring home the new Marvel set. The new LEGO Amazing Spider-Man Art set (31209) will debut alongside the rest of the summer collection here in the United States on August 1. It retails for $199.99, making it one of the more expensive builds to land in the Art collection to date.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The latest LEGO Art set is here, and I have to say that I do really love the direct that the LEGO Group is going with this one. As someone who still loves the original mosaics, for all of their tedium, it’s refreshing for the company to branch out and making something as novel as the new Amazing Spider-Man set.

But where I do have an issue with the new LEGO set number 31209 is the price. The $200 MSRP for this kit just doesn’t feel like it offers as much value as other kits out there. Sure, it’s a fairly large model, but anything around that $200 price point is just so competitive that I honestly can’t see this one doing very well. Maybe the hype around Spider-Man lately will be enough to carry this model to success. But I really would have liked to see this one price at $150 or so. As much as I actually do want to score this one on launch day, I’ll likely be waiting for some kind of promotion to make the brick-built picture a bit more enticing of a purchase.

See more Will you add the new LEGO Art set to your gallery on August 1? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) June 28, 2023

