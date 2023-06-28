Meet LEGO’s largest Technic set to date, the massive new Liebherr LR13000

Today we’re getting our first look at the largest LEGO Technic set of all-time. The upcoming LEGO Liebherr LR13000 (42146) won’t have the most bricks of any kit from the Technic theme to date, but it will stack up to have the largest footprint at over 3 feet tall. Backed by nearly 2,900 pieces and six motors, this massive kit will be launching later this year for a whopping $700. Everything you need to know is below the fold.

Liebherr has something of a record for having its vehicles be the largest LEGO Technic sets to date. Back in 2019, the massive Liebherr R 9800 Excavator wowed builders with a highly-detailed build that clocked in with over 4,100 pieces and plenty of working features. Now the company is back, as the LEGO Group taps another iconic construction vehicle to assemble its biggest Technic model to date.

The new LEGO Technic Liebherr LR13000 won’t be launching until August, but we can already show off just how the set will stack up. The behemoth will arrive as set number 42146 when it does hit store shelves. While it only has 2,883 pieces, there’s far more to be excited about for this kit than just the number of included bricks. The entire model will stand 3 feet tall thanks to its massive boom arm, which is can be opperated just like the real thing. There are spinning treads at the base of the vehicle, too, with a signature yellow and grey color scheme.

One of the more unique aspects of these massive Technic sets always ends up being the actual functionality that the LEGO Group can pack in, and set number 42146 is now skimping out. The upcoming Liebherr LR13000 will feature a pair of LEGO’s smart hubs in order to control six onboard motors. That’ll let you control everything from driving the vehicle around to operating the lift arm, lowering the crane elements, and more.

Launching later this year on August 1, the new LEGO Technic Liebherr LR13000 (42146) will be a flagship creation amongst the rest of the summer 2023 sets. There will be a price tag to match, with a $699.99 MSRP when it does debut in the coming months. That steep price is thanks to how much tech LEGO has packed into the model, as well as the size of the bricks included. So while 2,900 pieces might not seem like the best value, there’s so much more to the conversation than just the amount of bricks in the box.

