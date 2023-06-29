Today’s Android game and app deals: Almost Gone, Dead Cells, Forager, Kingdom Rush, more

Your Thursday collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure to scope out the upcoming Prime Day deal on Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone – here’s all of the details you need to request an invitation to score the all-time low pricing. As for the apps, we are starting to see Google Play launch holiday deals on a range of top-tier titles ahead of July 4th including Kingdom Rush games, The Almost Gone, Dead Cells, Forager, Crying Suns, Patchwork The Game, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Almost Gone:

Trapped between life and death, frightened and alone, you must unravel the dark and poignant truth that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a breathtaking tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!