Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone will be $150 off on Prime Day, if you sign up now

Earlier this month, Motorola revealed its shiny new foldable smartphone. Taking another shot at bringing the classic flip phone form-factor and giving it a more modern refresh, the Motorola razr+ just hit the scene at $1,000. But if you’re looking to try out the handset we’ve been raving about over the past few weeks without paying full price, Amazon is stepping in with a Prime Day offer. Unlike other discounts that’ll be going live come July 11, Amazon is making potential buyers sign up to score the savings ahead of time. Heading over to the Motorola razr+ landing page will allow you to request an invite to score the unlocked smartphone for $849.99 shipped. That’s $150 off and a new all-time low, as well as the first chance to save on the just-released handset. Head below for everything you need to know about locking in the first-ever Motorola razr+ deal.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the month, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Circling back on the promotion, those looking to score the new Motorola razr+ deal at $850 will have to be invited by Amazon. The savings will go live on Prime Day, but you’ll seemingly need to plan ahead to request the invite ahead of time. And as a quick refresher on Amazon’s shopping event, Prime Day 2023 will be kicking off on July 11 in order to deliver 48 hours of savings. We’re expecting this to be the offer on Motorola’s latest, though whether we see the sale ultimately offered up to everyone is yet to be seen. With all of these extra hoops to jump through, it seems like you’ll need to request access now if you want to save the $150.

Get all of the other details about Prime Day 2023 in our announcement coverage from earlier in the month.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!