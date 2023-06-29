Upgrade to LG’s massive 86-inch 120Hz mini-LED smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $2,349 ($650 off)

Joining a series of deals on smaller 2023 models, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices of the year on the behemoth 86-inch LG 86QNED mini-LED Smart TV. Regularly $3,000 and currently on sale for $2,800 at Best Buy, you can now score this giant display at $2,349 shipped via Amazon. That’s $650 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked there all year outside of a very brief offer way back in January. The 75-inch model at $1,599 shipped is also now at the best price since January – it regularly sells for closer to $2,000. Not only are you getting the 4K mini-LED treatment here with precision dimming and Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, but it also features FreeSync Premium, the LG Game Optimizer, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs for smooth gaming and fast-action films. This 120Hz panel is joined by support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear as well as AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, a pair of USB ports, and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking a series of the newer 2023 models in more modest sizes at the best prices yet. Alongside solid markdowns, BuyDig is currently throwing in up to $300 in Visa gift cards to sweeten the deals. Check them out below:

Elsewhere in TV deals, we have up to $500 off a series of PS5-enhanced 2023 Sony models. Those offers join the best pries ever on Amazon’s latest entry-level 2-Series Fire TV options starting from $130 shipped. These models are more suited for smaller spaces, the home office, or the kitchen, but deliver some serious bang for your buck if you’re in the market for something along those lines with early Prime Day offers now live. 

LG 86QNED mini-LED Smart TV features:

LG’s latest in TV color technology and MiniLED backlighting for a fully loaded, versatile LG LED TV. Experience lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology is worth a thousand words and more by delivering richer, more accurate colors for a beautiful picture every time. And you can see brighter colors with deeper black from MiniLEDs that are 40x smaller than traditional LEDs. Precision Dimming ups the clarity by minimizing the halo effect. 

