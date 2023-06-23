New low hits LG’s 55-inch AirPlay 2 120Hz 4K Smart mini-LED TV at $699 (Reg. $1,200), more

Joining a series of price drops on the latest 2023 models down below, BuyDig is now offering a particularly notable offer on the 2022 LG 55-inch HDR 4K QNED mini-LED Smart TV at $699 shipped. Be sure to use code DAD at checkout. Originally launching at $1,400 last summer, these days it sells for closer to $1,200 and is currently going for $997 via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal undercuts the Amazon all-time low by nearly $200 and is the lowest price we have tracked. While it might be a 2022 model, there’s some serious savings and specs here. The 4K mini-LED panel features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside FreeSync Premium for gamers, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos. Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit gear is joined by AirPlay 2, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best 4K TV deals.

If you must have the latest and greatest, you’ll find a host of new all-time lows and some bonus Visa gift cards attached to the best deals of the year on a range of both Samsung and LG 4K TVs below.

Samsung 2023 4K TV deals:

LG 2023 model 4K TV deals:

LG 48-inch OLED evo C3 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV $1,247 (Reg. $1,500) Plus $75 Visa gift card

(Reg. $1,500) LG 55-inch Class B3 series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV $1,397 (Reg. $1,700) Plus $50 Visa gift card

(Reg. $1,700) LG 65-inch OLED evo C3 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV $2,097 (Reg. $2,600) Plus $200 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,600) LG 65-inch OLED evo G3 4K Smart TV $2,997 (Reg. $3,200) Plus $300 Visa gift card

(Reg. $3,200) And even more…

Looking to upgrade an existing display and bring Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality to your space? Check out the 2023 low pricing we spotted this morning on Apple TV HD with the all-new Siri Remote and then head over to our home theater hub for more.

LG 55-inch HDR 4K Smart QNED mini-LED TV features:

LG’s latest in TV color technology and MiniLED backlighting for a fully loaded, versatile LG LED TV. Experience lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology is worth a thousand words and more by delivering richer, more accurate colors for a beautiful picture every time. And you can see brighter colors with deeper black from MiniLEDs that are 40x smaller than traditional LEDs. Precision Dimming ups the clarity by minimizing the halo effect. And just add popcorn on movie nights to get in the action the way directors intended with FILMMAKER MODE — and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience.

