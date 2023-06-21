Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs hit new lows from $130, plus details on $100 doorbuster

Prime Day 2023 is officially on the horizon after this morning’s announcement and early discounts have already arrived on the new Echo Pop, Luna controller, and Fire tablets. But we are also now tracking the best prices yet on Amazon’s latest 2-Series TVs as well as an interesting invitation-based Prime offer you won’t want to miss out on (more on that below). First up, you can now score the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $129.99 or the 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD model for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250 respectively, this is up to $70 off on both models, coming in at $20 and $10 under our previous mentions. Today’s offers mark the lowest prices we have tracked since these new entry-level models were unveiled back in March. The 2-Series models are now even more affordable options for the kitchen, spare room or otherwise that deliver Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and all of your streaming services. A pair of HDMI jacks are joined by an HDMI ARC input for sound bars, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Dive into our launch coverage for more details and head below for more.

As notable as the deals above are for folks looking to land a smaller no-frills display, we are getting a jump on what is essentially one of Amazon’s doorbuster Prime Day 2023 TV deals. You can, right now, head over to the listing page for Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV and request an invitation to the Prime Day pricing. Regularly $340 as of late, if you get selected you’ll be able to nab one for just $99.99 shipped. That’s a totally crazy price for this higher-end model than the 2-Series options above, but stock and those who actually get a chance to score one will be limited to say the least. Nonetheless, you might as well take a shot at it if you’re interested.

Go request an invitation on this page while you still can and then cross your fingers:

Limited quantities. We won’t be able to grant all requests. If invited, you’ll be able to buy this item at the deal price during the Prime Day Event. Limit one per customer.

Prefer something more high-end? This morning also the best Amazon prices yet land on some of Samsung’s 2023 4K TVs with prices starting from $698 and up to $400 in savings. You’ll find both OLED and LED models on tap with all of the details you need right here.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series Smart TVs features:

High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 1080p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

