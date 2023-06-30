Amazon’s 2023 model 36-inch Blackstone-style flat-top griddle hits new $251 low (Reg. $350+)

a kitchen with a table and chairs

Amazon is now offering its 2023 model Outdoor 4-Burner Gas Griddle for $251.01 shipped. Regularly $350, this one actually launched at $385 back in April and has gone for as much as $484 this year. Today’s deal delivers at least $99 in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked. You’re looking at a Blackstone-style griddle with a 36-inch flat top – a comparable Blackstone model sells at around $438 for comparison. It features a 760-square inch cooking surface made of a rust-resistant matte enamel spread atop four individually addressable burners with a removable, slide-out stainless steel grease tray, 52,000-BTUs of total heat power, and an integrated igniter. It sits on four castors so you can wheel it around if needed and also has a pair of fold-down side tables for meal prep and ingredients on deck. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s $250 and under flat-top gas griddle section highlights how notable today’s lead deal is. There are very few full-on upright models from any brand at under $251 right now. This comparable Royal Gourmet model comes close at $262 but the only real notable option we can find for less is this Cuisinart 36-inch Four Burner Gas Griddle at $228 shipped. it’s not quite as substantial as the model above, but it’s close and will get the job done similar for a little bit less. 

If you’re in the market for something portable you can throw in the back of the car and head out to the beach or camp ground with, this ongoing price drop on Royal Gourmet’s Portable Grill at $50 (the 2023 Amazon low) is worth a look. just be sure to scope out our coverage of the new Ninja Woodfire backyard pizza oven that will impart that delicious smokey flavor to your outdoor parties this summer and beyond. 

Amazon Outdoor 4-Burner Gas Griddle features:

  • Gas griddle cooking surface with four burners and 760-inch cooking area; perfect for grilling food outside
  • Non-stick and rust-resistant matte enamel coated griddle top with removable, slide-out stainless steel grease tray is easy to use and clean
  • 4 stainless steel tube burners, each with 13,000-BTU heating capacity; 52,000-BTU total for controllable heat zones
  • Integrated igniter lights your gas grill with a simple push of a button
  • 4 universal castors with brakes and fold-down side tables allow for easy movement

