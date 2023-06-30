Canon’s T7 24.1MP DSLR with 18-55mm lens is perfect for summer vacations at $399, more

Amazon is currently offering a number of Canon cameras and bundles on sale from $399 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Canon Rebel T7 DSLR with 18-55mm Lens at $399. Also matched in price at Best Buy. Regularly $479, today’s deal comes in with $80 in savings and marks the first major price drop that we’ve seen all year for this camera. While it has gone for less a few years ago in refurbished condition, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for a new camera like this. Canon’s Rebel T7 features a 24.1MP CMOS APS-C sensor that’s capable of capturing high-quality photos as well as 1080p videos. The ISO sensitivity goes from 100 to 6400 with an extended range up to 12,800, though you should probably keep it around 100-800 to keep your photos from being too grainy. The 9-point autofocus system will help ensure your photos are tack sharp, too. This bundle even includes the kit 18-55mm lens which will give you everything needed to capture summer memories with the family this year. Head below for more.

More Canon camera deals:

No matter what camera you get, put a fraction of your savings toward picking up one of these Samsung EVO microSD cards from just $13. Coming in with 180MB/s speeds, it’ll be able to easily capture and record the 24MP photos and 1080p video from today’s lead deal, as well as step up to 4K if you pick up a nicer camera. However, if you’re not a DSLR fan, then consider picking up the Canon SELPHY Square iOS/Android photo printer while it’s on sale for $89. This is a great way to immediately print a photo of the fam on vacation so you can have it hanging on the fridge for years to come.

Canon Rebel T7 DSLR features:

  • 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor with is 100–6400 (H: 12800)
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology
  • 9-Point AF system and AI Servo AF
  • Optical Viewfinder with approx 95% viewing coverage
  • Use the EOS Utility Webcam Beta Software (Mac and Windows) to turn your compatible Canon camera into a high-quality webcam. Compatible Lenses- Canon EF Lenses (including EF-S lenses, excluding EF-M lenses)

