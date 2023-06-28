Samsung EVO microSDs upgrade your summer vacay kit at the $10 Amazon low (45% off)

Joining ongoing deals on the latest 180MB/s models (found below), Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on the Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards for folks that would rather save some cash than go with the latest and greatest. You can now score the 128GB model for just $9.99 or the 256GB variant with double the storage at $17.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 and $23 or more, respectively, these deals deliver up to 45% in savings and the lowest totals we can find. They are also new Amazon all-time lows. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, camera rigs, Android handsets, and more ahead of summer photo and video capturing (among other things), the EVO lineup delivers a mid-tier 130MB/s experience for less. They do however still provide protection against magnets, X-rays, extreme temperature, and water, much like the rest of the Samsung lineup, and come backed by a 10-year warranty. Head below for more details, over to our hands-on review for a closer look, and you’ll find some ongoing deals on the faster PRO Plus models after the jump.

Latest model Samsung PRO Plus microSD card deals:

Elsewhere in the world of storage, WD unleashed brand new SN580 Blue SSDs today from $28 alongside this ongoing all-time low on the new WD_BLACK officially licensed PS5 SN850P SSD. We are also tracking the best price yet on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD and be sure to scope out the new golden Beetle X31 mini portable SSDs from SK hynix while you’re at it.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD card features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable…Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface.

