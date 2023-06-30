Elevation Lab’s under-desk shelf organizes your workspace at $20 Prime shipped (33% off)

On top of making some of the best AirTag accessories on the market, Elevation Lab also makes a series of other fantastic gear add-ons like its popular Anchor under-desk headphone hanger. But another one of its hidden away workspace add-ons is the Elevation Shelf. The under-desk storage shelf and organizer is now on sale for $19.95 via its official Amazon storefront with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Black Friday and holiday offers we tracked last year as well as being the first time it has gone for this low since then. Looking to declutter your desktop and add some additional storage underneath, it attaches to the under-side of your desk with your choice of the included 3M adhesive or wood screws. It is made of “premium fiber-reinforced” material and features a small port hole on the back so you can run charging cables through if needs be. More details below.

It’s tough for me personally to recommend any other under-desk shelf outside of the Elevation Lab model above, especially at a price like this. While there might be some other good solutions out there, I have not personally used any other models like the Elevation Shelf. However, if you’re looking to save even more, there are several options on Amazon you can check out right here at under $19 Prime shipped.

While we are upgrading the desktop and work surface, hit up this morning’s deal on this meross HomeKit desk lamp and then head straight over to the now live Twelve South July 4th sale. Some of our favorite Apple gear accessories out there are now marked for the first time in months as part of the holiday event and you can get a complete breakdown of our top picks in today’s Twelve South coverage right here.

Elevation Lab Elevation Shelf features:

Adds under-desk storage in seconds.

Declutters your desk.

Mounts in seconds with secure 3M VHB. (Wood screws also included for higher weight capacity and for unfinished surfaces that adhesive doesn’t work on.)

Great for stand up desks – raises/lowers with desk.

Premium fiber-reinforced construction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!