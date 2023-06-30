Elevation Lab’s under-desk shelf organizes your workspace at $20 Prime shipped (33% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
33% off $20
Elevation Shelf desk storage organizer

On top of making some of the best AirTag accessories on the market, Elevation Lab also makes a series of other fantastic gear add-ons like its popular Anchor under-desk headphone hanger. But another one of its hidden away workspace add-ons is the Elevation Shelf. The under-desk storage shelf and organizer is now on sale for $19.95 via its official Amazon storefront with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Black Friday and holiday offers we tracked last year as well as being the first time it has gone for this low since then. Looking to declutter your desktop and add some additional storage underneath, it attaches to the under-side of your desk with your choice of the included 3M adhesive or wood screws. It is made of “premium fiber-reinforced” material and features a small port hole on the back so you can run charging cables through if needs be. More details below. 

It’s tough for me personally to recommend any other under-desk shelf outside of the Elevation Lab model above, especially at a price like this. While there might be some other good solutions out there, I have not personally used any other models like the Elevation Shelf. However, if you’re looking to save even more, there are several options on Amazon you can check out right here at under $19 Prime shipped

While we are upgrading the desktop and work surface, hit up this morning’s deal on this meross HomeKit desk lamp and then head straight over to the now live Twelve South July 4th sale. Some of our favorite Apple gear accessories out there are now marked for the first time in months as part of the holiday event and you can get a complete breakdown of our top picks in today’s Twelve South coverage right here

Elevation Lab Elevation Shelf features:

  • Adds under-desk storage in seconds.
  • Declutters your desk.
  • Mounts in seconds with secure 3M VHB. (Wood screws also included for higher weight capacity and for unfinished surfaces that adhesive doesn’t work on.)
  • Great for stand up desks – raises/lowers with desk.
  • Premium fiber-reinforced construction.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ElevationLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Spider-Man iPhone 14...
Rare DODOcase 4th of July deals: 15-inch MacBook Air sl...
Giant collection of Android game/app deals and freebies...
FlexiSpot takes up to 50% off electric standing desks i...
Use a 4-pack of smart dimmer switches to save energy th...
Amazon’s 2023 model 36-inch Blackstone-style flat...
AirPlay 2 speakers don’t have to cost a fortune, ...
GPD’s WIN 4 handheld gaming PC with hidden keyboa...
Load more...
Show More Comments