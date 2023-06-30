Twelve South’s July 4th sale discounts popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories to 2023 lows

Twelve South is tapping into the holiday weekend savings today by launching its first sitewide in months. The new 4th of July Tent sale is live through next week with some notable offers on iPhone, Mac, and iPad accessories. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite this time around has a rare offer befalling the new HiRise Pro for MacBook. Dropping the just-refreshed stand down to $80, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It’s matching the all-time low from the usual $100 going rate and undercuts our previous mention by $2. This is the first discount in nearly 2 months, too.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Another highlight from today’s sale, Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen is now dropping in price for one of the first times to $59.99. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at only the fourth notable discount since being refreshed last fall. It’s well below our previous $68 mention and marking a new all-time low.

Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Alongside the rare discounts on some of Twelve South’s latest accessories, plenty of other gear for your Apple setup both at-home and on-the-go setups. Many of these are marked down to new all-time lows, especially the newer releases, and everything that isn’t at its best price of all-time is at least trending at the 2023 low. Some of our top picks are highlighted down below.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

The entire surface of each arm is covered with a patterned silicone to hold and fully protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. To prevent accidental falls or slipping, the ends of the arms are upturned. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for improved ergonomics and reduced neck strain. The arms help to keep your laptop base exposed to improve airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

