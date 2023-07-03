Check out this custom-modded lo-fi camera rig for the hand-cranked Playdate console

After covering the epic new custom-modded Game Boy camera last week, another lo-fi bespoke gaming shooter has surfaced in the form of this Playdate custom-modded lo-fi camera. Tom Granger – a self-proclaimed maker of random things that likes pixels – has decided to outfit the Playdate handheld gaming console we featured previously with an epic camera upgrade, this time with full-on selfy action, a lens attachment, and what appears to be custom software. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Lo-fi photography is a thing and so is making use of old vintage relics of the past to capture it, not unlike Nintendo’s classic Game Boy camera. After seeing the glorious new Game Boy Camera Mini mod make headlines last week, Tom Granger is now bring the modern-retro photography vibe to the vintage-style Playdate handheld console.

Details on how the system works are still somewhat thin – this is a custom, one-of-kind project after all (or at least for now). But we do know it is some kind of custom modded setup that adds a gorgeously upgraded lo-fi camera system to the hand-cranked Playdate console, and unlike the Game Boy model from last week, you can flip the whole thing around and take selfies too (sort of like the original Nintendo Game Boy version).

Granger teased the upcoming reveal last month before the release of the final image above. Shortly thereafter, Granger also dished up some specs on the new Playdate lo-fi camera alongside a video of it in action and some of the settings/adjustments the user can make via the custom software enhancements:

See more Here it is! The @playdate Camera Project video 🟨📷🔧



Key numbers 📊

– 🎨 color depth : 1 bit

– 📺 resolution : 0.08 megapixels

– 🧠 Teensy : 4.1

– 🖨️ dimensions printed : 3

– 🧮 units in existence : 1*

– 😎 coolness : significant



*hopefully more once it's all up on GitHub 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yKewnPAn5L — Tom Granger (@t0m_fr) June 7, 2023

The only bad thing about all of this is that it might very well never go up for sale. But other tinkerers with a penchant for lo-fi, pixelated photography should be able to check out the project in detail when it lands on GitHub. Follow Granger on Twitter for more details nasal updates.

