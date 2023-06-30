This glorious new custom Game Boy Camera Mini with iPhone lens is an absolute must-see

You have to take a look at this sweet new custom-modded Game Boy camera. The original Game Boy Camera, or Pocket Camera, was released by Nintendo way back in 1998 as a novel accessory for its then state-of-the-art handheld gaming console in the form of a chunky piece of plastic that allowed users to take wonderfully pixelated black and white pictures – it even had a spinning top-mounted lens so you could take selfies before the term existed. Fast forward to today, some 25-years this month after the release of the Nintendo version, and a genius modder by the name of Christopher Graves is taking the Game Boy camera into the future. Head below for more details and to see the new custom Game Boy Camera Mini in action.

New custom-modded Game Boy Camera Mini

As you can see from the images below, Graves has managed to fit a custom version of the Game Boy Camera into something the size of your typical GB cartridge, effectively shrinking the size of the original’s bulbous form-factor into a sleek, beautifully retro-modern creation.

The new GameBoy features that small notch allowing it to work inside of the original 1989 edition of Nintendo’s handheld and runs on both the original Game Boy Camera software as well a custom ROM. It makes use of an after market iPhone lens, too.

Check out this video where you can you get an idea of what the epic grainy photos look like through the new Game Boy Camera Mini:

See more Videoooo – just ignore any embarrassing bits pls k thx pic.twitter.com/ux5mKmcII9 — @gameboycamera@glitch.lgbt (@thegameboycam) June 30, 2023

While the mini’s photo quality is still as grainy as it ought to be, it does offer a slightly more sharp image than the original Nintendo resolution as seen here:

The whole project is admittedly a personal one – Graves was just creating something to enhance personal Game Boy photography projects and cut down on the heft of the original. But with that sweet custom art on the cartridge/camera itself, here’s to hoping Graves decides to let the rest of us buy one some day, too!

You can get even more details on the project directly from Graves’@thegameboycam account on Twitter and over at The Verge.

