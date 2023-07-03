Spigen’s latest slim hard shell cable organizer protects your essentials at the $20 Amazon low

Reg. $27+ $20
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Slim Cable Organizer Bag

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor Pro Slim Cable Organizer Bag for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly fetching a bloated $50 directly from the Spigen site, this model has sold for $27 on Amazon since it went live back in April of this year. Outside of a brief launch offer at $24, today’s deal is the first price drop as well as coming in at a new Amazon all-time low. This offer is matching our previous mention on the larger variant (currently selling for $22) to provide a more slim line solution for keeping your important charging gear and accessories organized at home or on the road. The Rugged Armor Pro Slim is 2.67-inches thick, making it easy to slide in your EDC kit or travel bag this year and beyond. It features a main zippered compartment with a hard shell exterior that keeps contents safe through airports and daily commutes alongside a removable carry strap. On the inside, you’ll find a suede-like lining with various pockets for charging gear and essentials, those elastic band straps for organizing cables, a hidden zipper compartment, and a pen loop. Head below for more details. 

Whenever we feature some kind of cable organization solution with those elastic straps, the Cocoon GRID-IT! comes to mind. It presents a similar setup and you can get the smaller flat pack variants on Amazon for just $10 Prime shipped. It’s hard to imagine it being able to keep gear as safe and secure through the rough and tumble airport, but it is a more affordable option worth consideration if you’re just using it at home or in your backpack around town. 

Some other gear on sale today worth considering for your travel or EDC kit includes everything from AirPods 3 and Black Friday pricing on Samsung’s 256GB USB-C MacBook-ready flash drive to travel packs of Purell. But if it’s your actual mobile charging kit that needs a boost, be sure to scope out Anker’s brand new and more affordable 100W USB-C Charger and 30W adapter before you swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more. 

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Slim Cable Organizer Bag features:

  • PU leather and EVA exterior plus suede interior for premium protection
  • Multiple compartments and pockets for organized storage of essentials
  • Attached carabiner ring for strap or sling
  • Suitable for a variety of purposes such as travel, work, and outdoor activities
  • Elastic bands with strong tension to keep items in place

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

