Purell travel hand sanitizer packs and wipes now up to 55% off at Amazon with deals from $11

Amazon has now launched a new Purell hand sanitizer sale loaded with cleaners, travel packs, and more to ensure you’re ready for upcoming trips. The deals start from just over $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll want to watch out for Subscribe & Save offers on each of the listing pages to drop the prices even lower. Just remember to cancel the subscription after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. While much of the hand sanitizer, wipes, and more are great for work, in the car, and around the house, you’ll also find some notable deals on travel packs to ensure you have something that can fit in your bag and sling pack when wandering around this summer on trips – I always find they can really come in handy and add a little bit of peace of mind when abroad or otherwise. Shop everything on sale right here and head below for some top picks. 

Purell Amazon sale:

***Note: Remember to opt for the Subscribe & Save option as detailed above to redeem the prices listed below.

While we are talking travel gear, be sure to scope out the new leather carriers from Pad & Quill as well as Bellroy’s latest sling pack. The latter of which is another travel essential for me personally and Bellroy makes some of the better options I have tested out. Just be sure to also swing by our fashion hub for all of your wardrobe and footwear upgrades to update your summer look with major discount. 

Purell Hand Sanitizer Gel features:

  • Give yourself a refreshing boost while eliminating germs
  • Made with essential oils, comes in a variety of fresh fragrances including Mint, Lavender, and Mandarin
  • Kills 99.99 percent of most common germs that can cause illness, without damaging skin. Outperforms other sanitizers ounce-for-ounce
  • Perfect for frequent use. Mild formula is free of parabens, phthalates, preservatives and harsh ingredients; so it does not dry out or irritate skin. Hands feel soft, even after many uses
  • Attach this 1 fl oz bottle to your purse, gym bag, diaper bag or briefcase. Reach for the PURELL bottle when you need to kill germs, refresh or clean-up in a hurry

