Anker launches new and more affordable 100W USB-C Charger alongside 30W adapter [Deal]

Anker today is launching a new pair of USB-C chargers at the lower end of its lineup. Both the new 100W and 30W wall adapters arrive with designs that strike a better balance between must-have features and affordable price tags than many of its other higher-end solutions. Now available for purchase, each of the new Anker USB-C chargers is hitting Amazon with launch discounts attached.

Anker debuts new 100W USB-C charger

Anker’s latest USB-C charger is stepping in to provide one of the better values on the market. Packed within the refreshed form factor are 100W charging capabilities that allow this single port wall adapter to handle most of the gear in your Apple setup. It’s not going to be the perfect match for M2 Pro machines that can fast charge at up to 140W, but other MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones will be able to take full advantage of its output.

Despite being on the more affordable end, Anker is still backing its latest release with some notable features to complement the 100W speeds. The folding AC plug is already a nice start, but there’s also Anker’s ActiveShield tech that monitors temperature over time to ensure your devices are charging safely. The brand’s PowerIQ 3.0 also helps adjust the output to ensure that no matter what device you’re trying to refuel, it’ll get the highest possible output.

Now available for purchase, Anker is pairing its new 100W USB-C Charger with a launch discount. Courtesy of Amazon, the usual $36 price tag is now dropping when you use code AKB2672100 at checkout. That ends up taking $8 off the launch MSRP in order to score you the brand’s latest release for $28.50.

A new 30W charger hits the scene too

Alongside the larger counterpart, Anker is also out with its new 312 30W USB-C charger. This model sports much of the same design cues as the 100W version, just in a more compact build. It, too, has a folding plug design with a single USB-C port on the other end. In this case, the wall adapter can only dish out 30W of power, but that makes it an ideal solution for iPhones and other smartphones that lack chargers in the box.

This 30W charger is also now available for purchase via Amazon. Its $18 MSRP drops down to $16.91 after the on-page coupon has been clipped to let you score the first price cut on this new debut.

The main way that both of the new USB-C chargers from Anker can cut back on costs is by ditching the usual GaN tech that many of its flagship releases debut with. It does mean that both of these new models aren’t going to be as compact as some of its Gallium Nitride counterparts, though you can hardly say that these are hefty accessories. Both still arrive with handheld builds that, most notably, are smaller than Apple’s official charging solutions.

