Today’s Android game and app deals: Door Kickers, REDDEN, SaGa Frontier, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Door Kickers: Action Squad

Your collection of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to scope out the first price drop in months on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $100 off as well as the new lows on Hisense’s new 144Hz mini-LED 4K Google TV. As for the apps, highlight titles include Door Kickers, REDDEN, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Hexologic, Mindcell, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More on Door Kickers:

Door Kickers mixes old school, no-quarter action/strategy with modern ergonomic interfaces and puts you in command of a SWAT team during a tactical intervention. Analyze the situation, plan team routes, choose equipment and breach points, and coordinate multiple troopers to reach the hostage room before the bad guys get to press that trigger.
Includes a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

