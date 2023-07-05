Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 sees first discount in months starting at $900 (Save $100)

Not to let its larger folding friend, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, have all the fun, the savings today continue over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now seeing its first price cut in months. Courtesy of Amazon, the foldable typically sells for $1,000 and has since all the way back in the beginning of April. Now, it’s falling down to $899.99 shipped in all four colors, yielding $100 in savings along the way. This is the second-best discount of the year and the lowest since all the way back in January. You’ll also be able to save on the 256GB model at $959.99, down $100 from its usual $1,060 price tag.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google. Today’s discount makes for an even better value now knowing that the leaked Flip 5 stats don’t show all too many differences.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $44. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU. Best of all, it’s at least $11 off the going rate to deliver some added savings.

Elsewhere in the Samsung stable, the very same clearance discounts are going live. Samsung makes one of the most popular foldables on the market, with its Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivering one of the best values out there right now thanks to an ongoing price cut. Landing at $450 off, it’s now marked down to $1,350 and an all-time low. Then just make sure to check out all of the week’s best app and game deals on the Android front as the July 4th savings have come and gone.

Though there’s also the latest contender in the foldable space that’s also worth a look. Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone takes another crack at the beloved flip phone form-factor, and will be $150 off come Prime Day if you sign up now. The discount seemingly won’t be able to everyone come Amazon’s shopping event next week, instead limiting the savings to select accounts that have the foresight to ask for the invitation now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

