Hisense’s new 144Hz mini-LED 4K Google TV with AirPlay 2 hits new $800 low ($500 off)

Joining ongoing price drops on its latest U6 models from last week, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,300 and now matched at Best Buy, this is $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also delivering a new Amazon all-time low on the 2023 model U8 that launched there last month. This is a 4K mini-LED panel within a “bezel-less” design held up by a metal stand. It features enhanced local dimming to provide greater contrast and the brand’s latest backlight technology. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are joined by a native 144Hz refresh rate, VRR tech, and FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize lag for gamers with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs at the ready. AirPlay 2 also sits alongside Google Assistant voice command action. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you’ll also find all-time low pricing available on the 2023 model Hisense U6 4K TVs. They provide a mini-LED smart 4K Google TV with some slightly paired down specs and a lower refresh rate, but you’ll still score that “bezel-less” design and can secure one at a much lower price tag with 55-inch models now starting at $500 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Alongside ongoing price drops on Amazon’s 75-inch flagship Omni 4K smart Fire TV at the best price of the year and its entry-level 2-Series models from just $130, we are also tracking some early Prime Day deals on Amazon’s home theater accessories. Those include all-time low pricing on its latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Cube from $25 as well as the best price ever on its pro Alexa voice remote with location tracking at just $28.

Hisense U8 Series 4K mini-LED ULED Google TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof.

