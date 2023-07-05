Early Prime Day savings land on Blink smart floodlight cams, video doorbells, more from $17

Rikka Altland -
The early Prime Day promotions are rolling in with less than a week until the big day arrives, and now the savings are carrying over to Blink smart home security gear. As these offers are exclusive to Prime members, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $74.99. While you’d more typically pay $140, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $65. This is $15 below our previous mention from several months back and comes within $5 of the low from Black Friday last year. Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon now also offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save this year at 40% off. It’s $5 under our previous mention, too. Having launched as one of the more recent additions to the lineup, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in the sale, all of which start from $17.50. There’s an assortment of ways to refresh your smart home, be it for monitoring upcoming package deliveries or just to score some added peace of mind without paying full price. Then just make sure to catch up on Prime Day 2023 and learn all about what to expect from Amazon’s annual summer sale.

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

