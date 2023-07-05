Kindle 16GB Paperwhite Kids at $105 low ($65 off), Kindle Scribe bundle $150 off, more

Joining a host of early Prime day deals, including all of this Ring smart home gear from $30 and a collection of Blink price drops we spotted this morning, it is now time for some Kindle action. Alongside the Kindle reader essentials bundles that are now on sale, the real highlight of the early offers has the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition down at $104.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at just $15 above the price of the 8GB model with half the storage we featured last time around, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on the latest model 16GB variant. Centered around a 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display, this purpose-built tablet is designed to keep the kids reading and entertained with 1 year of included Amazon Kids+ content – “thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO.” It delivers up to 10 weeks of battery life and comes with that fantastic Amazon 2-year guarantee and free replacement to protect your investment. More deals and details below.

While we are still waiting for the main Kindle reader Prime Day sale, now’s your chance to scoop up something for the kids early. The proper holiday deals on the latest models and the Kindle Scribe are surely coming down the pipeline in under a week (if not much sooner than that). But there are some essentials bundle marked down already including the adult-version of the Paperwhite and the note-taking Scribe model at $349.97 shipped bundled with the Premium Pen, Fabric Magnetic Folio Cover, and a power adapter. This bundle typically sells for $500 and is now $150 off the going rate. Dive into our launch coverage for the Kindle Scribe for more details.

Elsewhere in early Prime deals, all-time lows have now hit Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Cube. And you’ll definitely want to check out the annual gift card promotion while you still can. It is essentially like trading $50 for $55 to spend at Amazon and you can get all of the details you need while it’s still live right here.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition features:

Great value – Includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation) 16 GB, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—up to a $263 value

Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. On Kindle, kids can explore thousands of kid-friendly books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

No distractions – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed for reading—no apps, videos, or games. It also offers OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some readers with dyslexia.

