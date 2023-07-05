All-new Ring Doorbell falls to $130 low, plus more early Prime Day smart home deals from $30

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

As part of its Early Prime Day deals, Amazon has now launched a wide ranging Ring smart home sale loaded with its some of its latest 2023 cameras, video doorbells, alarms, and more. One standout, among the many, is the All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a solid 28% or $40 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low on the 2023 release. You can also score it with the Ring Chime Pro bundled in at $189.99, down from the regular $240 (also an all-time low). This battery-powered model comes with everything you need for quick, electrician-free installation after a simple Wi-Fi setup via the Ring app. From there, you’ll have full control over your front porch, deterring theft and to see, from “Head-to-Toe,” who and what awaits on your door step. It allows users to leverage motion detection, privacy zone tech, and color night vision for a better view alongside the ability to pair with Alexa-enabled devices for pre-recorded announcements, two-way talk, and more. Additional subscriptions can also net you intelligent package alerts and the Ring Protect Plan to “review stored videos for up to 180 days.”  Head below for additional early Prime Day 2023 Ring smart home deals including complete security systems at under $120, more affordable video doorbells to protect upcoming Prime Day packages, and more.  

Early Prime Day 2023 Ring smart home deals

Speaking of deals on smart home gear, be sure to check out the price drop we spotted on ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat. This time around it comes with the add-on temperature sensor to make the experience even more intelligent with a solid price drop knocking the total down to $190 shipped. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more in our hands-on review before you slide over to our smart home deal hub

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus features:

  • See more of who’s there – Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door.
  • Stay in the know even at night – Enjoy motion detection, privacy zones and see who stops by at night with Color Night Vision.
  • Get important alerts – Know when a package is delivered with Package Alerts, an exclusive Ring Protect subscription feature (sold separately) that notifies you when your package is detected within a specified zone.
  • Convenient power – Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.
  • Easy install – Easily setup by connecting your Battery Doorbell Plus to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.
  • Additional protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days (photos for 7 days), and share videos.

