Annual Prime Day 2023 gift card deal now live! Score $5 in FREE Amazon credit for the big event

The Prime Day 2023 gift card deal has arrived. Prime Day 2023 – one of, if not, the biggest Amazon shopping sale event of the year – is right around the corner now and the annual gift card promotion is now live! One of the only ways to get even deeper deals on the gear and products you want most during Prime Day 2023 is with Amazon’s gift card promotion. Prime members can now score a free $5 credit with the purchase of $50 in Amazon gift cards. The terms and conditions say you can “purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order” to score the credit, which means you can split up the $50 value to use as gifts across multiple cards if you want. Otherwise, just keep the $50 for yourself – this is essentially like trading $50 you were going to spend at Amazon anyway for $55. Head below for more details.

Prime Day 2023 gift card deal

Simply head over to this landing page and follow the simple 3-step process to score your FREE Amazon credit. You must purchase the $50 in gift cards by July 10, 2023 to receive the credit. But don’t sleep on it if you’re interested, Amazon says it will only be live until that date or until “supplies have been exhausted.”

Receive a $5 promotional credit for a future Amazon.com eligible order when you purchase Amazon.com eGift Cards valued at $50 or more in a single order on Amazon.com by July 10, 2023. In order to qualify for the $5 promotional code, you must (1) be a current Prime member; (2) click the button on the Offer Terms & Conditions page to apply the offer to your account; and (3) purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order at Amazon.com beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT), July 3, 2023 and ending 11:59 p.m., July 10 2023 (PT) or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Period”).

Alongside a host of early Prime Day offers we have been tracking in our 2023 deal hub right here, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the massive 2-day shopping event in our initial announcement coverage. Here are a few highlights you’ll want to watch out for that are either already live or will be very soon:

