KitchenAid retro-style Semi-Auto Espresso Machine up to $200 off from $150 (Amazon low)

Joining the Breville and Philips models we spotted on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $149.99 shipped in matte black. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its Deals of the Day, today’s offer is up to $200 off and the lowest price we can find. This is $50 under our previous mention on this model and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the same espresso maker with the included milk frother attachment on sale for $189.99 shipped via Amazon – this one can go for as much as $400 and is also at the best Amazon price we have tracked. There’s just something about the KitchenAid modern-retro aesthetic for me. The vintage vibes look great on the countertop but it still delivers on the modern amenities that make homemade espresso a little bit less cumbersome. The relatively compact espresso machine features a built-in steam wand “for silky foam at the touch of a button” alongside a 58mm commercial-grade portafilter for “optimal heat.” The dosage selector for one or two espresso shots at the press of a button allows for some beverage customization and the top-mounted cup warmer is nice little bonus too. More details below.

As we mentioned above, now’s a notable time to upgrade your espresso machine setup. Alongside the deals above, Amazon is also marking down a host of models from De’Longhi, Philips, and popular brushed stainless steel variants from Breville. Joining some higher-end options from $375 for all of you coffee aficionados out there, you’ll also find options starting for much less than that.

But for a more modest and affordable at-home coffee maker upgrade, check out the ongoing deals on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. This simple, space-saving single-serve option is now marked down to $60 shipped at Amazon in various colroways from the regular $90. Details on that the rest of this week’s home goods deals are waiting in our curated hub right here.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Enjoy espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, just the way you like, with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother Attachment. This is the first residential espresso machine that features dual, smart temperature sensors, that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot. The fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less 45 seconds. And, the low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump work together to make a deliciously rich, thick crema.The included Automatic Milk Frother Attachment, attaches to the KitchenAid® Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and prepares milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos. Programmable dosing and a variable micro-foam adjuster allow you to adjust the milk amount and texture to match your taste and preference.

