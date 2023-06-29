Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker back to best price of the year in various colors at $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $80+ $60
K-Mini Coffee Maker

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at $59.99 shipped in several colorways. Regularly $90 at Amazon, this model is currently selling for $80 Walmart and goes up from there depending on the color. Today’s deal is a new Amazon 2023 low with at least $20 in savings and more like $30 based on recent Amazon pricing. Among Keurig’s more compact and minimalist models, it takes up very little space on the countertop (roughly 5-inches) to provide a simple single-serve pod system. It can brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces with a travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your (up to 7-inch tall) to-go cup of choice. Cord storage and a matte finish in several discounted colorways round out the details here. Head below for more. 

While the model above only supports K-Cup coffee pods out of the box, something like this $9 Prime shipped filter cup will change that. You can use it to brew single-serve cups of your favorite ground beans, giving you the choice between the more affordable bags of ground beans and the compatible coffee pods for a more versatile brewing experience. 

However, if you’re looking to bring home some espresso action, KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with the included milk frother attachment is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Coming in at $212 shipped, down from the up to $400 list price, it delivers on that retro-modern KitchenAid aesthetic while providing modern amenities to upgrade your morning coffee routine. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking deals. 

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Black features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. 

