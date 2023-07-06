Neatly mount your new Echo Dot/Pop with Made for Amazon wall shelves from $15 lows, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
30% off From $11
All-New Made for Amazon Shelf Wall Mount for the brand new Echo Pop speaker

Perfect timing to go along with all of the now live early Prime Day price drops on its Echo speaker lineup, we are now tracking a new sale event featuring a wide range of official Made for Amazon accessories. You’ll find wall mounts and holders for just about all of the Echo speakers and displays out there including some of the latest. Just one example here has the All-New Made for Amazon Shelf Wall Mount for the brand new Echo Pop speaker on sale for the very first time down at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While not the deepest price drop, this regularly $17 mount just released and is now at a new all-time low. We also don’t tend to see deals on the Made for Amazon accessories all that often or this soon after a new product launches at much deeper than this. With all of the hardware you need for installation included in the box, it provides a neat and tidy home to mount your new Echo Pop (they are on sale for just $18 right now) with a hidden storage compartment for excess cable. Head below for additional details and even more Echo speaker/display accessory deals. 

More Made for Amazon Echo gear accessory deals:

Be sure to score yourself some FREE Amazon credit with this year’s annual gift card promotion and then head over to our feature piece for more ways to maximize your savings during Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event next week. The rest of the early price drops that are now already live are waiting in our dedicated Prime Day 2023 deal hub as well. 

All-New Made for Amazon Echo Pop Shelf features:

  • Designed to work with Echo Pop (2023 Release). Echo Pop sold separately.
  • Easy to install and will have your Echo Pop mounted in minutes. Required screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.
  • Get your Echo Pop off the counter and onto the wall.
  • Keep that power cord in check by storing excess cable in the hidden cavity for a clean finish.
  • Included In box: 1 Wall Plate, 1 Cover, 1 Base, 2 #06 Wood Screws, 2 AF6 Drywall Anchors

