Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with these simple tricks and tips

Amazon’s annual Prime Day savings even is just under a week away, delivering some of the best deals of 2023 in the process. Setting the pace for the summer savings, we’re helping to make sure you’re prepared to take full advantage of the member-only event and its limited-time offers. Packed with deep discounts and non-stop Lightning deals, you’ll want to head below for all of the best ways to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Prime Day Essentials: memberships, credit cards, bookmarks

Now more so than ever, 2023 is really ensuring that Amazon makes its Prime membership worth it. If an increased monthly payment wasn’t already enough to start seeing shoppers wish for even more from the subscription, other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have invested in their own programs. Rolling out their own summer sales, too, those retailers will be adding a little competition to the mix that should seem Amazon double down on just how good the offers are this year.

You’ll of course be needing a subscription in order to lock-in the savings come July 11, and now that’ll cost you just a bit more. Those who aren’t already subscribed to the service will pay $139 for a year, with those opting for the monthly payment approach spending $14.99. And if you’re looking to make the most of your cash ahead of the shopping event, don’t forget that new customers can also take advantage of a free trial.

On the topic of Amazon’s in-house credit cards, we’ve found these offerings to provide plenty of benefits and drawbacks for year-round use. But with Prime Day on the horizon, signing up for one might make sense if there are some larger purchases on the horizon. Learn more about Amazon’s selection of Prime-focused credit lines right here.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day: Update your shipping info

With a collection of virtual doorbusters and other limited-time offers slated to go live over the 48-hour event, something as simple as having your account set up with the correct addresses can be a huge help. Sure, it’s something of a no-brainer, but heading over to the your account section at the top of the Amazon homepage and clicking your addresses will let you fill in the most up-to-date information.

Find Amazon credits

While we’re expecting many of the more enticing deals to be on some larger tech purchases and the like, every little bit of extra savings can help you secure some of the best discounts of the year. Leading up to Prime Day, you can prepare by locking in some additional credit to make the retailer’s discounts drop even further.

Without spending cent, Prime members right now can get themselves a $15 credit just by trying out Amazon Photos. Everything that you need to know for locking in the promotion is over here on Amazon’s landing page, but you’ll effectively just have to download the app, upload a single photo to the service, and then within 4 days you’ll get an email with your credit.

Another way to score some extra cash for the big event, the retailer is now offering free $5 credits when you spend $50 on Amazon gift cards. Whether to cross a gift off your list over the next month or just for yourself to load up on credit ahead of time, a free $5 is hard to say no to.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2023, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts through the 48-hour sale in our guide, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

