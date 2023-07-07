Upgrade to a pro Vitamix blender with summer deals up to $100 off and models from $125

Justin Kahn
$100 off From $125
Vitamix has now kicked off a fresh new summer sale via its official site and over on Amazon. Matching many of the prices we tracked over its spring event a few months ago, now’s a notable chance to invest in a high-quality pro-grade blending solution that can tackle just about anything you need from full-on meal preparations and iced cocktails this summer to daily protein shakes all year round and much more. Vitamix also backs its small kitchen appliances with lengthy warranties, sometimes as much as 10 years, and you’ll find all but its most entry-level variant on sale right now starting from $125 shipped and with up to $100 in savings. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Vitamix summer sale:

While we are talking about upgrading your at-home cooking and drink-making capabilities, check out this deal on Brim’s Valve Cold Brew Maker down at just $18 and ongoing offers on this all-in-one Ninja espresso and single-serve brewer. Those discounts also sit alongside these Breville Fountains and Bluicers starting from $126 and with up to 50% in savings. 

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

