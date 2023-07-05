Amp up your cocktails with fresh juice: Breville Fountains and Bluicers from $126 (Up to 50% off)

Joining a new all-time low on the latest Ninja model, we are now tracking a series of deals on Breville juicers to amp your summer health regimen and get some fresh juice in those iced cocktails. The most affordable of the bunch has the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Juicer down at $125.95 shipped. This is 30% off the regular $180 price tag and the best price we can find. Not only is the lowest price of the year at Amazon, but it also undercuts the Black Friday offer we tracked last year by $9. Featuring a brushed stainless steel housing, this centrifugal juicer features a 3-inch extra wide chute alongside dual speed options and a titanium reinforced cutting disc. The Italian-made micro mesh filter basket is made of stainless steel to prevent your silky smooth juices from being grainy and to support simple reusable clean-ups. The froth separator also aids in this process – the “juice jug features an integrated froth separator to pour more juice, less froth into the glass.” Head below for more Breville juicer deals.

More Breville juicer and blender deals:

***Note: All three of the deals listed below are also at new Amazon 2023 lows and deliver up to 50% in savings.

While we are talking ways to amp up your home beverage making game, check out the Breville and Philips espresso maker deals we spotted this morning with up to $150 off the going rates. And over in our home goods hub you’ll find even more including $90 off Bartesian’s pro Keurig-style cocktail maker and this massive price drop on the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Drink Machine at $200 off.

Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Juicer features:

The Breville Juice Fountain Plus is the perfect way to get yourself into the world of juicing; This centrifugal juicer features a 3 inch extra wide fruit chute, dual speeds, lightning-quick operation and simple clean up

The Breville juicers titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket are made out of stainless steel and together are designed for optimum juice and nutrient extraction

The juicers unique 3 inch extra wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting

Certain fruits or vegetables create froth when juiced; The juice jug features an integrated froth separator to pour more juice, less froth into the glass

The power cord wraps around its feet under the base and the pulp container is detachable making the blender easy to store

