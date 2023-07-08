LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 Monitor with 90W USB-C passthrough hits $602 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances this year to save on the just-released LG DualUp Monitor. Just hitting the scene last fall, the latest debut from the company arrives as its 28-inch 2560 x 2880 28MQ780-B display at the $602.47 shipped sale price point. More typically selling for $700, you’re looking at the first discount in months at $98 off. It comes within $9 of the all-time low, too, and is the third-best price yet. For comparison, we last saw it on sale back in May, when it sold for $597.

Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

If the more novel form-factor isn’t necessarily going to be the perfect upgrade for your desk, two of LG’s UltraFine Ergo monitors are also on sale right now courtesy of Amazon. Headlining is the 32-inch 4K model at $499.99, which drops from $700. It’s $57 under our previous mention and providing a more affordable way to bring much of the same unique floating mount design to your desk setup.

As for the latest from LG, last month we got a first look at its first forray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the new offering arrives with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and that same Ergo mount as above.

LG DualUp Monitor features:

Free up desk space and multitask more efficiently with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. Explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98%. Adjust the monitor by moving it forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Tap into the flexibility of the Ergo Stand to configure and optimize your setup for improved productivity.

