Cricut crafting machines, mug and hat press, more now up to $400 off with deals from $79

Amazon has now launched a new Cricut sale, loaded with solid price drops on a range of the brand’s popular crafting and cutting machines, LED accessories, and heat press gear. You’re looking at up to 40% off the going rates and free shipping across the board. Alongside a new all-time low on the Cricut Autopress heat press at $400 off the regular price tag, you’ll also find some of the brand’s more modest home crafting and cutting machines alongside the hat press and mug press starting from $99 to create custom gifts, keepsakes, personalized labels, and more. You’ll find all of the deals on this page alongside some top picks down below. 

Amazon Cricut deals:

Now just days away from Prime Day 2023, you’ll find the rest of the early offers we are tracking in our dedicated deal hub. Alongside our feature detailing some tips and tricks to maximize your savings, we are also tracking some FREE credit opportunities including this Amazon Photos promotion and the annual digital gift card deal – you are essentially trading $50 in cash for $55 in Amazon credit to use during Prime day. 

Cricut Joy Machine features:

  • Works with 50+ materials, including popular materials like vinyl, iron-on & cardstock
  • Cuts intricate designs with precision
  • Writes, draws & foils
  • Free, easy-to-learn Design Space app
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Upload & cut your own designs or choose from the Cricut Design Space library
  • Free live workshops, online courses & beginner cheatsheets
  • World-class customer support is available via phone or chat

