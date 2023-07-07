New Amazon Photos users can score a $15 credit ahead of Prime Day

After giving shoppers a chance to score a free $5 credit ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon is now ending the week by offering a chance to save even more next week. Among the cash discounts that have gone live ahead of the massive summer shopping event, today Prime members now have a chance to score a free $15 gift card to spend during the 48-hour sale – just for trying out the entirely free Amazon Photos.

Amazon gift cards reward members ahead of Prime Day 2023

One of the big themes this year for Prime Day 2023, aside from the savings, of course, is that Amazon is hoping to make shoppers more aware of the perks its subscription service offers. Everyone knows about two-day shipping, but some of the other benefits haven’t gleaned some of the same excitement. As the latest of the promotions centered around actually making the most of your Prime membership, Amazon will now give you a $15 gift card just for using its Photos service.

Included with a Prime membership is unlimited full-resolution photo storage, and those who back up their photos will score a credit for the shopping event. All of the requirements are detailed on this landing page, but all you’ll really need to do is download the free Amazon Photos app (iOS and Android) and turn on the autosave feature to automatically back up your photos. Then within four days, you’ll receive an email with your $15 Amazon gift card attached. You’ll have to be a first-time Amazon Photos user to score the credit.

With just a few more days until Prime Day, it’s best to jump on the promotion now and make sure your gift card is ready to be redeemed come Tuesday.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2023, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts through the 48-hour sale in our guide, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

