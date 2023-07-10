Arcade1Up cabinets up to $220 off ahead of Prime Day: Street Fighter, NBA JAM, Marvel, more from $160

Some Prime day-worthy deals on Arcade1Up machines and cabinets are starting to roll in courtesy of Walmart and Amazon. First up, Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade with riser and the matching stool for $379 shipped. Regularly $600, and currently going for $530 from third-party Amazon sellers, this one is also still listed at full price via GameStop and Best Buy. You’re looking at over $220 in savings, a price $20 under our previous mention, and the best we can find to bring the iconic fighter to your game room in epic arcade cabinet form. Centered around a 17-inch color display, it features “real-feel” arcade controls, coinless operation, and a light-up marquee for to adorn your game room. It comes with 12 built-in games, including several versions of Street Fighter II like the Championship Edition, Hyper Fighting, and Super Turbo as well as Night Warriors: Darkstalkers, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Round, Eco Fighters, and more. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

Walmart/Amazon early Prime Day Arcade1Up deals:

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade features:

Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up’s At-Home Arcade cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Now, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce the Street Fighter™ II Big Blue home Arcade cabinet on its 30th year anniversary since its release, featuring a phenomenally iconic game list of twelve classic Capcom titles.

