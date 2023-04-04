Arcade1Up’s new flagship deluxe arcade cabinets have PAC-MAN, Mortal Kombat, more

Today, Arcade1Up is announcing the availability of its all-new flagship line of Deluxe Edition arcade machines. Expanding upon the brand’s Legacy Classics lineup, retro gamers will now be able to bring PAC-MAC Deluxe, Class of ’81 Deluxe, and Mortal Kombat Deluxe into their living rooms, with more titles expected in the future. You can order these new machines from Best Buy starting today. Ready to learn what makes these Deluxe Edition arcade cabinets deluxe? Keep reading below the fold.

Streamlined style with modern features

You may be wondering what really sets these all-new Deluxe Edition arcade cabinets apart from the brand’s other offerings. Many people love the retro look and feel of the arcade cabinets of old, and Arcade1Up has taken the design and modernized it for a more streamlined appearance. You’ll also find artwork reminiscent of those older machines on the three cabinets available for purchase today.

The PAC-MAN Deluxe and Class of ’81 Deluxe machines share very similar designs with the large 17-inch LCD screen in a laid-back position just like you’d find on the retro cabinets, with the Mortal Kombat Deluxe machine having a slightly different implementation for the screen. Each model here comes equipped with real-feel joysticks and buttons, a faux front coin door, and a lit marquee sign up top.

Arcade1Up has also implemented Wi-Fi connectivity with these arcade cabinets to allow for online leaderboards and gameplay, meaning you can compete against your friends remotely. You’ll find that there are 14 games bundled with the PAC-MAN unit, 12 within the Class of ’81, and 14 in the Mortal Kombat cabinet. Curious about the specific titles included?

(Left to Right) PAC-MAN Deluxe, Class of ’81 Deluxe, Mortal Kombat Deluxe

Arcade1Up is also launching its new companion app on iOS and Android with these new cabinets which will allow you to keep updated on the leaderboards, connect with friends, stay up to date on the latest from the brand, and even more.

Availability

These all-new Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition arcade cabinets are available for purchase starting today from Best Buy, with all three coming in at $499.99 shipped. You will eventually be able to order these cabinets from Arcade1Up directly, but they are currently only available from Best Buy. Head below for links to where you can order these cabinets today.

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Deluxe Edition – $499.99 shipped

Arcade1Up Class of ’81 Deluxe Edition – $499.99 shipped

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Deluxe Edition – $499.99 shipped

9to5Toys Take

While I personally don’t have much of an interest in adding arcade cabinets to my home, I do see why they are appealing. They create an interesting focal point and are a conversation starter, and Arcade1Up is doing more than just bringing these classics home. They’re creating a memorable and retro gaming experience in your own home.

