New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month

A new racing arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up has now been unveiled. In celebration of the 10th installment of the long-running franchise, today the popular home arcade maker is announcing its new Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game in the form of its larger stand-up cabinets. Pre-orders for the new machine are live today at Best Buy ahead of the early May launch date, and you can head below for more details on what to expect from the new racing arcade cabinet.

New racing arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up goes Fast & Furious

The new cabinet will race into game rooms everywhere starting next month just ahead of the release of 10th installment in the Universal Pictures film saga, Fast X. Arcade1Up says “The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game will transport fans into the fast-paced world of street racing, letting them experience the thrill of the blockbuster films from the comfort of their home.”

This is, according to the company, the very “first home arcade machine of the franchise” with the usual 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics, and Wi-Fi leaderboards. As you can see from the imagery here, it features the expected racing wheel controller right on the unit alongside some arcade-style face buttons and pedal system mounted to the bottom of the machine. You’ll also land a light-up marquee, faux coin door, and a performance 4-gear speed shifter to decorate the game room and add to the immersion here.

The unit will house a pair of games as well, The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, for “action-packed racing including high-speed car chases and more.”

And, “in a first for Arcade1Up,” players will actually be able to link four of the machines together through a local network. I’m not sure anyone is going to lug four of these things around to make any of that happen, but it might be fun… I guess. On that note, I’m also not sure anyone asked for a Fast & Furious arcade machine anyway – surely any other racing franchise would fair better in a new racing arcade cabinet, or maybe I’m just personally over the whole franchise at this point.

Either way, for those that are interested, pre-orders are now live at $599.99 shipped with release scheduled on May 5, 2023.

