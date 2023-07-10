GE CYNC smart home Prime Day deals live from $12.50: Smart plugs, outdoor light strips, more

The GE CYNC Prime Day deals are now live at Amazon, delivering some solid price drops on smart indoor and outdoor lighting, plugs, cameras, and more. One standout has the GE CYNC Dual Outdoor Smart Plug on sale for $12.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $30, this is 58% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop to $18 for a couple months in the spring, today’s deal is well below that and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This no hub-required outdoor smart plug works alongside Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa gear for voice control over whatever you might have plugged into it – outdoor electronics, speakers, patio lighting, and more. It also provides a weatherproof design and the usual set of scheduling options to save cash and make operating your outdoor gear even easier. Head below for more GE CYNC Prime Day deals.

Other notable smart home deals now live include August’s HomeKit Smart Lock and Keypad bundle alongside TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs and new 2023 lows on Google’s latest Nest Cams. Be sure to bookmark our master Prime Day 2023 hub where all of the best deals will land as they come up throughout Amazon’s massive 2-day shipping bonanza as well.

Turn traditional lights and devices into smart devices with the enhanced functionality of the Cync Outdoor Smart Plug like out of home control, scheduling, and scene setting.

Schedule and control each socket individually or grouped together in the Cync App.

Control your lights from inside by pairing the Outdoor Smart Plug with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device (sold separately).

Designed for outdoor use with weatherproof outlet covers and 3-prong plug compatibility.

Use with other Cync and C by GE devices, including switches, remotes, and motion sensor to control your lights and devices without going outside.

