TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs hit new lows: 2-pack $32, 4-pack $55, more

We are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs (they also work all other smart home platforms). Amazon is now offering the 4-pack down at $54.99 shipped or a 2-pack at $31.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s 21% below the normal $70 and $40 going rates and the lowest totals we have seen on Amazon since release in April. Now with full Matter support, “users are no longer tied to specific platforms and [it] works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.” Not only will they work smoothly even your home internet goes offline, but they also deliver all of the usual energy monitoring and savings a good smart plug should. App control alongside Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant voice command support remote operation, scheduling, and more. Head below for additional TP-Link smart home deals.

More ongoing early Prime Day TP-Link smart home deals:

***Note: While some are matching our previous mentions, many of them have now dropped even lower ahead of Prime Day 2023

Then check out these deals on TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light and dimmer switches before you dive into more of the now live early Prime Day smart home deals including Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems and the new all-time lows on Google’s latest Nest Cams from $70.

TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs feature:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. Once configured, communication and control between Matter devices can be achieved directly on the local network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!