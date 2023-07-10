Save $80 on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock and Keypad bundle at $190 today, more from $50

Amazon is now offering the August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock with the brand’s Smart Keypad thrown in for $189.99 shipped. This bundle typically fetches $270 and is now 30% off for the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a fleeting one-day offer back in January. The last time we saw this bundle go on sale it dropped to $216 and today’s deal comes within $3 of our previous mention for just the lock – it currently sells for $230. The latest Wi-Fi August smart lock delivers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatibility to your smart home and connects directly with your router so you don’t need to buy a separate hub. Installation “only takes about 10 minutes” on most regular deadbolt doors (from the outside it will just look like a typical lock) to provide auto unlocking and locking, optional two-factor authentication with your phone’s biometric fingerprint reader, and the ability to use a numeric code with the add-on Keypad. You can even make guest entry passwords and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, then be sure to head below for more deals and details.

If you already have an August Lock and you’re looking to bring just the Keypad home, it is currently selling on Amazon at $49.62 shipped. That’s $10 under the usual $60 price tag and slightly below the best price we have tracked this year. “Use the August app to give friends, family, guests, and service people quick and easy access with unique key codes.”

Smart home Prime Day deals are already rolling now. Just some of the highlights here include new 2023 lows on Google’s latest Nest Cams from $70 and the best prices yet on TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs with multi-packs starting from $32 and a host of other gear from $10.

Head over to our master Prime Day deal hub for everything else.

August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

