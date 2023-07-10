New 2023 lows arrive on Google’s latest Nest Cams: Doorbell Battery $120, Outdoor Cam $120, more from $70

Prime Day discounts are rolling out early for the 2023 festivities, and almost the entire lineup of Google’s latest smart home cameras are now getting in on the markdowns. Including offerings for all around your property – both inside and out – the savings today all kick off with the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119.99 shipped. This is delivering a new all-time low from the usual $180 going rate, amounting to $60 in savings. It beats our previous mention by $10, and is landing as the best we’ve seen. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $70.

Much like its front porch protector above, the latest wired Nest Cam Indoor is now dropping to a new 2023 low as well. Discounted from its usual $100 going rate for one of the first times this year, the $30 markdown is now arriving at $69.99. It’s now at the best price of the year at $10 under our previous mentions, while also matching last year’s Black Friday discount for the overall all-time low.

Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The savings today also continue over to the weather-resistant counterparts in Google’s stable. Amazon now offers the latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $119.98, which is down from the usual $180 going rate to deliver $60 in savings. It’s the best price of the year and also one of the only times in 2023 it has gone on sale, much like the Indoor Cam and Video Doorbell above. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

