Fresh summer cocktails await with Ninja’s 2023 NeverClog juicer at the new $110 low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this new release launched back in March as the latest in the lineup and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the first notable price drop on Amazon and, subsequently, a new all-time low there. Ninja has updated the design on the latest variant with its NeverClog filter and a more modern form-factor alongside the inclusion of an additional and larger 24-ounce juice jug to join the 36-ounce pulp container. There’s a pair of pulp filter options, two one-touch programs, an anti-drip lever to keep the juice off the countertop, and all parts are dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable, check out the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer we took a hands-on look at previously. This particularly compact solution sells for a less expensive $55 shipped on Amazon right now and delivers a more than capable experience at home for casual juicers. It’s not going to be as intelligent or as feature-rich as the Ninja variant above, but it will surely get the job done and for even less – it was more than capable of handling everything I threw at it non-stop for over a week and still works great.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more ways to upgrade your outdoor cooking game this summer. Amazon’s 2023 model 36-inch Blackstone-style flat-top griddle delivers some serious bang for your buck down at the $250 all-time low, or some $99 off the going rate, not to mention this deal on the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Drink Maker for $240 shipped. This machine can go for as much as $450 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year.

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer features:

Powers through tough ingredients for powerful, non-stop juicing. Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with two interchangeable pulp filters: Less Pulp and Lots of Pulp. With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers. Anti-drip lever keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste. Simple assembly makes for no-hassle setup and cleaning.

