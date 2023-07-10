Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals: Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box $35, extra $20 off promo, more

The Pokémon TCG Prime Day deals are beginning to roll in for the 2023 shopping event. Courtesy of not just Amazon the savings are beginning to go live on a collection of the latest expansion sets. Everything kicks off with the all-new Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s a perfect introduction to the game, including eight booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. It comes in two different styles this time around for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldea Evolved expansion, with the 9th Generation Starters getting the special treatment on the box art. Right now, Amazon has it marked down to $34.99 shipped from its usual $55 price tag. This is a new all-time low at $20 off, while also beating our previous mention by $7. Dive into our launch coverage for the full breakdown of what to expect from Paldea Evolved, and then head below for additional Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals.

Paldea Evolved is now here and arrives as the second expansion to the Pokémon TCG based around the new games Scarlet and Violet. The 9th Generation of Pokémon first hit the trading card game earlier this year, and now the new set of cards is arriving to give Trainers even more of the new pocket monsters.

As a quick recap of what to expect from the new expansion to the Pokémon TCG, the second Scarlet and Violet set comes complete with 193 base cards. When you throw in the secret rares and some other inclusions, there are a grand total of 279 cards to bring to your collection. Continuing to offer cards featuring the likes of Starters with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, there’s also some entirely new debuts from the latest games.

Going back to the first Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion that first started shipping earlier in the year, the Elite Trainer Box for that sells for $36.95. Down from $55, we’ve seen the packs trending at $45 each lately, with today’s $18 discount marking one of the best offers we’ve seen yet. As a quick recap of what to expect from the new expansion to the Pokémon TCG, the Scarlet and Violet set comes complete with well over 200 cards. It’ll be the very first set in the Pokémon TCG to include cards themed around Scarlet and Violet, with a cast of favorites like the new Starters as well as plenty of other Smoliv, Pawmi, Maushold, Lechonk, and even some of the Paradox Pokémon, too.

To go alongside the Paldea Evolved and Scarlet and Violet Elite Trainer Box discounts above, Amazon is also running a special promotional that offers some extra savings when you bundle. Right now, spending $100 on Pokémon TCG packs at Amazon will take an extra $20 off at checkout. That means you can load up on booster packs to score those chase cards you’ve been after with some added cash back. It makes the all-time lows available even better values, too. Shop all of the eligible products for this promotion over on this landing page to make the most of these Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals.

Last up for now, Amazon is offering a chance to find the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection in stock, and with a discount attached no less. Dropping the price down to $94.65, this is down from the usual $120 MSRP that was just restocked direct from the Pokémon Center and arrives with $25 in savings. It’s also delivering a new all-time low, too. This Pokémon TCG box includes everything you need to get into the card game whether you’re looking to just collect or want to get in on the competitive side of gameplay. You’re mainly getting 16 TCG booster packs spread throughout the Sword and Shield series, as well as some themed Charizard add-ons. There’s three foil promo cards exclusive to the set, as well as a playmat, card sleeves, and some other gear.

Throughout last year, we went hands-on with quite a few different expansions to the Pokémon TCG that you’ll find included in the lead deal. Including the Arceus-themed Brilliant Stars set that we found to be quite the exciting wave of new cards, there’s also Fusion Strike, Vivid Voltage, and some older sets that have been widely regarded as some of the more notable expansions to the card game in recent memory. In any case, each of the 16 included packs feature 10 cards each, with an assortment of foil cards, full-art designs, and other Pokémon from the Galar region and beyond.

Here’s everything included:

3 Charizard etched foil promo cards

1 playmat featuring Gigantamax Charizard

65 card sleeves featuring Gigantamax Charizard

1 metal coin featuring Gigantamax Charizard

6 metal damage-counter dice

2 metal condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

16 Pokémon TCG booster packs from the Sword & Shield Series

A player’s guide to the entire Sword & Shield Series

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

More on the Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box

Command a Rousing Performance! Energy surges as new powers awaken and perilous legends are revealed! First partners Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex have evolved to take the stage with mesmerizing magic, song, and dance. Meanwhile, Forretress, Slowking, and Dedenne shine as Tera Pokémon ex, and Chien-Pao ex, Ting-Lu ex, and others bring daunting strengths requiring courage to command. Even Pikachu joins the Pokémon ex party in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved expansion!

