8Bitdo Prime Day controller sale from $16: Ultimate Switch with charging dock, keychain model, and more

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $16
8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller

As part of its Prime Day deals, the 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering up to 30% off a range of its multi-platform controllers. The deals start from $16 shipped on its miniature keychain sized Zero 2 model and range right up to $56 for its Ultimate variant we featured at launch that ships with the charging dock included. These controllers are among some of the best third-party solutions out there for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam Deck, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi, with many of them featuring customizable controls and re-mappable buttons as well. Head below for a closer look at the 8Bitdo Prime Day controller sale and be sure to check out the best price of the year on its backlit Xbox Media Remotes too. 

8Bitdo Prime Day controller sale

  • 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock $56 (Reg. $70)
    • Switch, Steam Deck, and PC Windows
  • 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller $32 (Reg. $45)
    • Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Steam Deck
  • 8Bitdo G Classic Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad $48 (Reg. $60)
    • Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Steam Deck
  • 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox $26 (Reg. $45)
    • Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11
  • 8Bitdo Mini Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad $16 (Reg. $20)
    • Switch, Windows, Android, macOS, Raspberry Pi
  • And even more

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller features:

Automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked, bringing you a truly complete wireless experience. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with any button combination. Set up controller on PC and mobile (Android/iOS). Create controller profiles and switch between them at any time with the custom profile switching button. Save 3 profile max. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software you can assign any button function and macros.

