Meta Quest 2 VR headset is now an even better value with bundled $50 Amazon credit at $299

Amazon is now rolling out some Prime Day savings to the Meta Quest 2 VR Headset, which comes bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card for $299 shipped. Amounting to $349 in value, today’s offer is just effectively getting the added credit for free. It’s matching the all-time low price wise, and adds $50 in value compared to our last offer from earlier in the year. This is however the first chance to save in months. Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included credit, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place. Plus, it’s also $10 off right now, too.

Another portable gaming machine is also on sale, delivering an untethered experience at one of the best prices of the year. Nintendo’s Switch is now seeing some Prime Day savings in two different offers. The OLED version of the console comes bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $375, offering some added value for those who want the perfect starter package. But then the standard Switch itself is now $300 with a bundled $25 Amazon credit.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

