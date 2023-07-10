Nintendo’s Switch OLED comes bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at $375 ($410 value)

As part of its Walmart+ Week event, Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $374.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a Walmart+ member to lock-in the savings right now, but memberships are currently 50% off. Normally you’d pay $350 for the Switch itself, with the game adding another $60. Today’s offer is one of the first chances to save on a new condition console this year, with $35 in savings to be had and the best value of 2023 so far. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has only become more of a must-have for Switch owners after the last few months. Nintendo has been rolling out new tracks to play for the racing game, and it being included in with your new OLED model is a great first game to dive into. Ask new Switch owners or gamers who have had the console since day one, and they’ll both echo the idea that Mario Kart 8 is easily worth a spot in your library for causal racing or game nights with friends.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best game discounts now up for grabs for some ways to put your savings to use. There are plenty of Switch titles on sale right now, letting you expand your library if upgrading to the OLED model or at least kickstart things for first-time Switch owners. Ahead of Prime Day, you’ll be able to save on titles like Mario Strikers, Zelda, Pokémon, Mario Golf, and much more.

For all of this week’s other best gaming deals, be sure to check out our Prime Day guide. We’ll be updating it all week long with the most notable price cuts from around the web, including Amazon on top of Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers that are getting in on the summer savings.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

