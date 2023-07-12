Rare wide-ranging Bellroy EDC/tech gear bag and wallet sale from $44 for Prime Day 2023

Bellroy is brand we have featured countless times around here. Not just for its yearly iPhone case collection, but also for its popular MacBook, tech gear, and EDC carriers ranging from wallets and card holders to backpacks, sling packs, and more. I was a big fan of its zippered Tech Kit gear organizer after going hands-on (I still use it to this day and it is now on sale) while the brand most recently made it into our roundup of the best MacBook Air 15-inch sleeve options. And now, in celebration of Amazon’s 2-day shopping extravaganza, we are tracking one of the more wide-ranging sales we have seen this year from the brand on a selection of its gear for Prime Day 2023. Starting from $44 shipped, you’ll find some top picks from the sale down below and you can shop all of it right here

Bellroy Prime Day 2023 deals:

Check out some of our latest coverage and new releases from Bellroy right here 

Bellroy Sling Bag features:

  • Adaptable design for those who want versatile, hands free carry
  • Expandable gusset that also self-compresses when loaded light
  • Main compartment with soft-lined sunglasses pouch and front pocket with easy-access key clip
  • Magnetic clasp on the strap for easy removal
  • Made from water-resistant materials and backed by our 3 year warranty

