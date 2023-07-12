HORI Prime Day from $16: Switch Split Pad Pro $42, cargo pouch, and more up to 36% off

Justin Kahn -
36% off From $16

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on the popular HORI Nintendo Switch and Xbox accessories. First up, you can score the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro from $41.99 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 16% off the going rate and the lowest price we tracked there this year on the Midnight Blue model. You’ll also find the Pokémon Legends: Arceus-themed model on sale at $47.99 and the Pikachu variant at $48.99 shipped, down as much as 20% from the usual $60 for another 2023 low. For those unfamiliar here, the Split Pad Pro delivers a full-size controller experience to your mobile Switch setup alongside assignable rear controls and turbo functionality. You’ll find the usual pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more on the officially licensed portable Nintendo Switch controller. You can even dock your Switch while the controller is still attached if needed. More HORI Prime Day deals below. 

HORI Prime Day deals:

While we are talking solid third-party Switch and Xbox accessory deals, 8Bitdo has already gotten in on the Prime Day fun as well. Now starting from $16 shipped, you’ll find a range of its Xbox and Switch controllers marked down right now alongside the best price of the year on its backlit Xbox Media Remotes

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad features:

  • Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode
  • Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad
  • Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more
  • Midnight Blue design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

