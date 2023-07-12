JBL Bluetooth speaker Prime Day deals: 2023 Pulse 5 all-time low, Charge 5 $120, and more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the popular JBL Bluetooth speakers. Alongside Prime Day deals on Sony models, the higher-end Bose speakers, and Amazon’s smart models, the JBL variants bring the brand’s celebrated sound quality to the table at even more reasonable prices through today. Including both its larger Boombox 2 model and the Charge 5, we are also tracking some solid deals on two generations of the 360-degree light show-ready Pulse models starting from $130 and going up to the $200 all-time low we are tracking on the latest version we reviewed previously. Head below for a closer look at the JBL Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals.

JBL Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals:

Be sure to check out this deal on Sony’s gorgeous glass tube Bluetooth speaker with candle LED and the offers we are tracking on the latest Echo speakers from $18, not to mention this all-time low on the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids at $28. Our Prime Day 2023 hub has everything else.

JBL 2023 model Pulse 5 speaker features:

Eye-catching 360-degree light show: Brighten your nights with 360 degrees of eye-catching colors synced to the beat of your favorite songs. Or match your mood by customizing the bigger, bolder lightshow on the Pulse 5’s expanded transparent outer body using the JBL Portable app.

Bold sound and deep bass in all directions: You’ll enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions with its separate tweeter and upfiring driver, while the passive radiator on the bottom of the speaker delivers deep bass—so you can truly feel the music.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof: To the pool. To the park. JBL Pulse 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

