Early Prime Day offer delivers one of the best prices ever on 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids at $28

As part of its early Prime Day deals and joining offers on Fire tablets, all-new Echo Pop speakers, and Luna gamepad (plus more right here), Amazon is now offering the Echo Dot Kids edition (5th Gen) for $27.99 shipped. Available in both the Owl and Dragon design, it regularly fetches $60 and is now seeing a solid 53% price drop. Today’s deal is well below the previous $35 discount, $3 under the most readily available 2022 Black Friday offer, and the lowest we have tracked. While it might drop lower during next month’s Prime Day event, it likely won’t be by much. Delivering much of the same smart features – Alexa voice commands, Bluetooth streaming, and more – as the standard version, this one also includes parental controls and the ability to transform Alexa’s voice into an owl/dragon for the kids. It includes that fantastic peace of mind-inducing 2-year worry-free guarantee that will see Amazon replace it for free if the youngsters break it alongside 1-year of Amazon Kids+ – it’s loaded with “kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills. Head below for more details.

Echo Dot Kids edition features:

Our most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Alexa will automatically give kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. You can also set daily time limits and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Kids can help take charge of their routines with Alexa by setting their own alarms or turning off compatible smart lights. Use the Hey Disney! voice assistant to get the weather with Mickey, set a reading timer with Dory or Olaf, and more.

